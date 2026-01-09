Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Major Shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest Purchases 7,472 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,749.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,837,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,089.37. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 13,683 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $163,648.68.
- On Monday, December 29th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 59,761 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $693,227.60.
- On Friday, December 26th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 13,679 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $159,223.56.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 15,365 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $178,234.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 112,505 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $1,306,183.05.
- On Monday, November 10th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 5,262 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,564.52.
- On Friday, November 7th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 3,545 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $42,646.35.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 72,165 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $861,650.10.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172.80.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 49,055 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $573,452.95.
Mission Produce Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,936. The company has a market capitalization of $861.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 673.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 33.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.
