Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,174,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,570 shares.The stock last traded at $11.9050 and had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Semrush alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEMR

Semrush Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 148.71 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 100,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,186,925.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,019,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,471.62. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 26,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $317,432.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 382,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,822.58. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,357 shares of company stock worth $3,843,008. Corporate insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 29.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 96.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 56.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a comprehensive digital marketing platform for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing and competitive research. The platform offers tools for keyword research, site auditing, backlink analysis and rank tracking, enabling marketing professionals to develop and refine their online visibility strategies. Semrush is publicly traded under the ticker SEMR and is headquartered in Boston with additional offices and development centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

The Semrush platform is organized into specialized toolkits covering SEO, content marketing, competitive intelligence, social media management and advertising research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.