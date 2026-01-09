BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.12 and last traded at $133.0480, with a volume of 42580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
