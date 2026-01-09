BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.12 and last traded at $133.0480, with a volume of 42580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

