Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.93 and last traded at $255.0510, with a volume of 104526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,068,000 after acquiring an additional 857,073 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 577.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,127,000 after purchasing an additional 891,030 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,789 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $161,189,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

