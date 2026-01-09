PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.80 and last traded at $66.0070. Approximately 287,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 701,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

PVH Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1,475.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PVH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

