TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 140,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 104,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.00.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.