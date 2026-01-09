Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $150.42. 7,497,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 7,464,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 2.66.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 214,905 shares in the company, valued at $32,235,750. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $546,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,531,846.70. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,122,684 shares of company stock worth $172,412,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 960.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

