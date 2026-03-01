Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,911 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 34.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,254,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,016,000 after buying an additional 577,543 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Birkenstock by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 668,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 119,172 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 1,565.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of Birkenstock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

