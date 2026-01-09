Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.55. 185,653,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 116,243,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Intel Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a market cap of $217.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,559.56, a PEG ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.