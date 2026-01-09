Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,063.03 and last traded at $1,063.9030. Approximately 2,552,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,266,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,169.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,033.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $858.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

