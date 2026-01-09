Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $449.05 and last traded at $445.01. Approximately 67,002,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 71,050,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.80.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, President Capital lowered their price objective on Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.54.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

