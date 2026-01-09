Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 150953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -1.10.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division. The company was formerly known as Laurion Gold Inc and changed its name to Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc in October 2006.

