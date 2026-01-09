Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Shares Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Free Report) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,728,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,003,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Dios Exploration Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
About Dios Exploration
Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Le Caron lithium project consisting of 103 mining claims covering an area of 54.14 square kilometers located near the LeCaron Lake; the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property consisting of 164 mining claims covering an area of 927 square kilometers located within Eeyou Istchee James Bay; and the K2 gold project consisting of 68 mining claims covering an area of 35.9 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dios Exploration
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- Best $19 you’ll spend this year.
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Dios Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dios Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.