Traders Purchase High Volume of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Put Options (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,300 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,588% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TGS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the third quarter valued at about $60,929,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter valued at about $25,900,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 9.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,627,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 2,997.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 15,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $309.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.08 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts anticipate that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

Featured Articles

