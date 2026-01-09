iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.5880, with a volume of 196615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,589,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,619,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 787,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 871.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 663,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

