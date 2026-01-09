State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Booking by 1,047.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,445.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,149.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,373.40. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 717 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,510. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,179.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.