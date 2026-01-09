Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

