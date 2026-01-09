2,537 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Steinberganna Wealth Management

Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7%
MU stock opened at $327.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Trending Headlines about Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $400 and maintained a buy rating, citing sustained AI memory demand and limited supply that supports higher ASPs. UBS Group Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $400.00
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler also lifted its target to $400, highlighting a memory supply squeeze (HBM/DRAM) and signaling upside to MU shares as Micron remains supply-constrained. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets point to persistent AI-driven demand and pricing power (especially for HBM), which supports revenue/gross-margin upside and underpins multiple price-target increases. Micron’s Pricing Power Looks Unstoppable As AI Demand Outruns Supply
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Forbes, The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) argue Micron has shifted from commodity DRAM competition to strategic AI memory, pointing to strong recent results, raised FY26/FY27 forecasts, and potential for further upside. Up 3x In 2025, What’s Next For Micron Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a megafab groundbreaking in New York, signaling long-term capacity expansion to address the memory shortage and support future revenue growth. Micron Announces Groundbreaking for Historic New York Megafab
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer) and momentum/screening recognition (Zacks Rank #1, coverage pieces) increase retail/institutional interest but may already be priced in. Jim Cramer Calls Micron a “Favorite of the Show”
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry peers (e.g., Samsung) reporting record profits from rising memory prices reinforce the thematic tailwind for Micron but also reflect sector-wide cyclicality. Samsung Expects Record Profit as Memory Chip Prices Soar. What It Means for Micron Stock.
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (Micron’s CAO) sold shares recently, a small but visible insider disposition that can be highlighted by short-term traders. SEC Filing: Insider Sale by Scott R. Allen
- Negative Sentiment: The stock is experiencing profit-taking and a market-wide pullback after a rapid run-up; some technical/overbought calls suggest near-term selling pressure could persist. Micron (MU) Stock Drops In Market Pullback, But AI Memory Demand Stays Hot
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting the stock is overbought and elevated valuations increases risk of short-term reversals despite bullish fundamentals. Stock Of The Day: Will Micron Technology Reverse?
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
