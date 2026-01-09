2,537 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Steinberganna Wealth Management

Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7%

MU stock opened at $327.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

