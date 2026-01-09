Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,915 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 3.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $102,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $225,204,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,388.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $186.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of -623.03, a P/E/G ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,829.30. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $11,289,275.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,219 shares of company stock valued at $139,226,709. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $249.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.