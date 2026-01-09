DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. SWS Partners acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after buying an additional 994,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in DexCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.43 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the sale, the director owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $448,177. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.