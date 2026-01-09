Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: White?house engagement on Venezuela energizes upside expectations: President Trump is meeting with major U.S. oil companies to discuss rebuilding Venezuela’s oil industry, a development investors view as opening a sizable opportunity for U.S. majors (potential future production, contracts or arbitration recoveries). Trump to Meet With Chevron and Other Oil Companies on Venezuela. What We Know.
- Positive Sentiment: Sector spotlight on U.S. operations in Venezuela boosts appetite for oil names including XOM, with analysts and retail investors re?assessing Exxon as a potential beneficiary of policy shifts. Is Exxon Mobil Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for January 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?term strategic positives: Exxon’s growing low?carbon portfolio (CCS, hydrogen, lithium) and planned Gulf Coast projects aim to deliver stable, fee?based cash flows — a bullish data point for investors looking past the commodity cycle. Will ExxonMobil’s Low-Carbon Business Act as Its Next Growth Engine?
- Neutral Sentiment: Big?oil caution vs. fast movers: U.S. Treasury commentary and FT reporting suggest majors may move cautiously on large Venezuela investments without guarantees, meaning potential gains could take time to materialize. Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy/claims context mixed: coverage notes that arbitration claims and guarantees around Venezuela investments remain unresolved — a reminder that political risk and timelines are uncertain. US oil companies say they need guarantees to invest in Venezuela, FT reports
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term profit warning: Exxon flagged that falling liquids (crude) prices could reduce fourth?quarter upstream earnings by about $800M–$1.2B, a clear headwind for near?term results and sentiment. Exxon signals fall in fourth-quarter upstream profit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lowered expectations have followed the earnings update, increasing short?term downside risk if oil prices stay weak. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.