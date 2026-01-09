Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

