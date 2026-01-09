International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 738,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 758,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.02.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

