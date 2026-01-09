Essex LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Essex LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.46 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

