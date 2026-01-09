Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 10287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 235,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.