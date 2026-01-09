Critical Contrast: Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) versus Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Acorn Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $15.97 billion 6.77 $3.59 billion $3.94 29.78 Acorn Energy $12.63 million 4.13 $6.29 million $2.65 7.85

Analyst Ratings

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Acorn Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Acorn Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tokyo Electron pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acorn Energy pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.74% 28.36% 20.73% Acorn Energy 56.00% 78.08% 28.31%

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Acorn Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

