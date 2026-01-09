JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $386.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $386.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $330.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.91. The company has a market cap of $898.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 49,417 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

