Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

MIST stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,699 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 209.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.