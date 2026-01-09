adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €158.55 and last traded at €160.95. 895,803 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €163.75.

The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.23.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand. It sells its products through its own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

