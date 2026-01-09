Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Shares Up 13.9% – What’s Next?

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 13.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland is a leading German telecommunications provider and a subsidiary of the global Telefónica Group. Headquartered in Munich, the company operates under the O2 brand and serves both consumer and business customers across Germany. Its network infrastructure supports mobile, fixed-line and converged solutions, offering reliable coverage in urban and rural areas alike.

The company’s core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line broadband internet, landline telephony and digital television packages.

