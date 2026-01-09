Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.78 and last traded at GBX 16.69. Approximately 197,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 448,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

