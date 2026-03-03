Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:AWI opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $206.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.