Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 875 and last traded at GBX 883. Approximately 180,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 464,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 889.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 940 to GBX 930 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 924.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 910.39.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license. The company was formerly known as Energean Oil & Gas plc and changed its name to Energean plc in May 2020. Energean plc was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

