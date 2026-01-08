Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,300,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,834 shares.The stock last traded at $54.67 and had previously closed at $54.69.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,835,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317,000 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF accounts for about 59.9% of American Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Family Investments Inc. owned about 96.91% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $1,143,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity. BHYB was launched on Oct 27, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

