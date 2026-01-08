SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.73 and last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 347614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.