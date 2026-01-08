JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 15046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $613.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 961,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 431,743 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 252,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 79,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 902.8% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

