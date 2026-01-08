Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 898,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 355,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

