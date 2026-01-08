Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.55. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 31,073 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fujifilm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.58. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

