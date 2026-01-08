CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.62 and last traded at $59.0050. Approximately 28,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 183,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CECO. Northland Securities raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research raised CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 3.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

Featured Stories

