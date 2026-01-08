Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.30. 183,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 251,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

