Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.4140, with a volume of 258917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EBS

Emergent Biosolutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $701.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent Biosolutions

In other news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $263,148.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,051.49. This trade represents a 18.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emergent Biosolutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 358,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.