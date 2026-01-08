ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $5.79

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 5.7891 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 115.4% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $2.69.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2%
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.70. 35,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,876. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $102.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34.
The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short?term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.
