Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:ABI)

Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 (NYSEARCA:ABI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0228 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 Stock Down 0.0%

Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. Safety First Trust Series 2009-2 has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

