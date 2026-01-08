Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Insider Sells 3,573 Shares

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) insider Milos Miljkovic sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $24,367.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,152.40. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 192,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,971. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNAC

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 133.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.