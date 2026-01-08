Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.66. Renault shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 3,299 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNLSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Renault in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Renault alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNLSY

Renault Stock Down 3.0%

Renault Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.