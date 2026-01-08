Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 7328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.5750.

FNLPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

