Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” Rating

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $261.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.