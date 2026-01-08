Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) EVP John Charles Bell Sells 106,399 Shares

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 106,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,450,218.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 376,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,904.46. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Charles Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permian Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, John Charles Bell sold 70,249 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $966,626.24.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.9%

PR stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

More Permian Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Permian Resources Completes Previously Announced Corporate Reorganization

Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. SEC Form 4 (Hickey)

CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Walter)

CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Bell)

EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. SEC Form 4 (Shannon)

EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. Negative Sentiment: EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares at ~$13.63, cutting his position by ~22% in a single transaction. SEC Form 4 (Oliphint)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Permian Resources by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after buying an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,207,000 after buying an additional 1,421,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Permian Resources by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,350,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,099,000 after buying an additional 7,503,654 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.