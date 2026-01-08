YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,738.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
