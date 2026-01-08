VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Plans $0.09 Interim Dividend

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

