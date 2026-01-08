Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Arkema alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arkema

Arkema Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ARKAY opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Arkema has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.